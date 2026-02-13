Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.05% to Rs 26.04 crore

Net Loss of Mefcom Capital Markets reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 36.05% to Rs 26.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.0440.72-4.38-2.33-1.24-0.99-1.26-1.01-1.24-0.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News