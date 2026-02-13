Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.93% to Rs 80.11 crore

Net Loss of Anjani Portland Cement reported to Rs 19.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.93% to Rs 80.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.80.11105.31-1.79-3.97-10.04-11.74-20.70-23.20-19.57-20.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News