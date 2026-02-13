Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales decline 23.93% to Rs 80.11 crore

Net Loss of Anjani Portland Cement reported to Rs 19.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.93% to Rs 80.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales80.11105.31 -24 OPM %-1.79-3.97 -PBDT-10.04-11.74 14 PBT-20.70-23.20 11 NP-19.57-20.56 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oriental Aromatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Oriental Aromatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the December 2025 quarter

IGC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

IGC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Real Touch Finance standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Real Touch Finance standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Chip India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Chip India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today