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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avalon Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avalon Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

India Glycols Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 September 2026.

India Glycols Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 September 2026.

Avalon Technologies Ltd soared 10.45% to Rs 2464.25 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 67187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23594 shares in the past one month.

 

India Glycols Ltd surged 7.91% to Rs 268.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39292 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd spiked 7.86% to Rs 1742.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Adani Total Gas Ltd exploded 6.35% to Rs 624.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd spurt 5.97% to Rs 3515. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10651 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST