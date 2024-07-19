Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Avantel consolidated net profit declines 7.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales decline 24.93% to Rs 51.76 crore
Net profit of Avantel declined 7.87% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.93% to Rs 51.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales51.7668.95 -25 OPM %27.3620.67 -PBDT13.8212.97 7 PBT10.9611.40 -4 NP7.388.01 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news: Credit growth should not run ahead of deposit growth, says RBI Governor Das

Chinese officials expect bumpy road in economic policy implementation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, breaks 81k; 3 stocks decline for every 1 rising stock on BSE

Trump tells Republicans he can 'stop wars with just a telephone call'

Tel Aviv blast claimed by Houthi an apparent drone attack, says military

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHUL Q1 PreviewDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon