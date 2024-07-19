Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Ephedrine Sulfate injection

Caplin Steriles (Caplin), a subsidiary company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Ephedrine Sulfate injection USP, 50 mg/mL Single Dose vial, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) AKOVAZ, from Exela Pharma Sciences LLC.

Ephedrine Sulfate injection USP, 50 mg/mL is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anaesthesia.

According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Ephedrine Sulfate injection USP 50 mg/mL had US sales of approximately $36 million for the 12-month period ending May 2024.