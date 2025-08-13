Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 39.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 1606.36 croreNet profit of Avanti Feeds rose 39.08% to Rs 178.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 1606.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1506.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1606.361506.27 7 OPM %13.3310.62 -PBDT264.83194.13 36 PBT248.62179.64 38 NP178.29128.19 39
