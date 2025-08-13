Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit rises 57.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1242.07% to Rs 119.31 croreNet profit of Naga Dhunseri Group rose 57.82% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1242.07% to Rs 119.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales119.318.89 1242 OPM %23.5694.60 -PBDT25.208.29 204 PBT19.868.17 143 NP27.3517.33 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content