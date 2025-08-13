Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 13.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.45% to Rs 307.91 croreNet profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 13.98% to Rs 45.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.45% to Rs 307.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 340.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales307.91340.06 -9 OPM %17.0718.11 -PBDT64.1673.56 -13 PBT61.9671.22 -13 NP45.8953.35 -14
