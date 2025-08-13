Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 12.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 12.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 163.94 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India declined 12.92% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 163.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 155.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales163.94155.39 6 OPM %12.4012.63 -PBDT13.0114.46 -10 PBT5.956.83 -13 NP4.455.11 -13

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

