Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 12.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 163.94 croreNet profit of Manomay Tex India declined 12.92% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 163.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 155.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales163.94155.39 6 OPM %12.4012.63 -PBDT13.0114.46 -10 PBT5.956.83 -13 NP4.455.11 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content