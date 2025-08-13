Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 24.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 46.22 croreNet profit of Sarthak Metals declined 24.29% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 46.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales46.2240.61 14 OPM %3.793.99 -PBDT2.252.09 8 PBT1.561.56 0 NP1.061.40 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content