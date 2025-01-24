Business Standard

Avon Mercantile reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 43.08% to Rs 0.74 crore

Avon Mercantile reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 43.08% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.741.30 -43 OPM %60.8186.92 -PBDT00.16 -100 PBT00.16 -100 NP00.16 -100

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

