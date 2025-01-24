Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR clocks good gains against US dollar

INR clocks good gains against US dollar

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee saw good appreciation today as a recovery from record low extended. INR neared 86.20, up 22 paise on the day. The US dollar index slumped today as markets eyed US labor market developments and also kept focus on the near term interest rate outlook. US President Donald Trump stated yesterday that he demanded that interest rates should be dropped immediately. This took a toll on the US dollar index as it continued to fall from around two year high. Meanwhile, local equity indices ended a volatile session with substantial losses on Friday. This downturn was primarily driven by continued record outflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which put pressure on large-cap stocks. Additionally, mixed Q3 results and uncertain global cues contributed to the market's weakness. The Nifty settled below the 23,100 level after hitting the days high of 23,347.30 in early afternoon trade. Media, realty and oil & gas shares corrected while FMCG and IT stocks advanced.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

JSW Steel Q3 PAT tumbles 71% YoY to Rs 719 cr

Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 PAT rises 2.4% YoY to Rs 1,413 cr

Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO subscribed 221.52 times

Sensex drops 330 pts, Nifty ends below 23,100; M&M slips 3%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.60%

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

