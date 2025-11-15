Avon Mercantile standalone net profit rises 850.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 125.93% to Rs 1.22 croreNet profit of Avon Mercantile rose 850.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 125.93% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.220.54 126 OPM %85.2561.11 -PBDT0.190.02 850 PBT0.190.02 850 NP0.190.02 850
