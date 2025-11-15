Spel Semiconductor reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.07% to Rs 1.53 croreNet Loss of Spel Semiconductor reported to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.531.39 10 OPM %-41.83-97.84 -PBDT-0.83-1.78 53 PBT-1.12-2.45 54 NP-12.47-4.65 -168
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content