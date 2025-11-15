Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit declines 37.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.31% to Rs 7.87 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics declined 37.93% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.878.40 -6 OPM %-10.6710.60 -PBDT0.470.68 -31 PBT0.360.58 -38 NP0.360.58 -38
