AWFIS Space Solutions partners with ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

To offer premium chauffeur-driven and employee transportation services to its clients nationwide

AWFIS Space Solutions (Awfis) announced a strategic partnership with ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality to offer premium chauffeur-driven and employee transportation services to its clients nationwide. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Awfis' service portfolio, addressing the growing need for reliable, secure, and cost-effective corporate mobility solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Ramani, Chairman & Managing Director, Awfis Space Solutions, said, "At Awfis, we have always believed that workspace solutions extend beyond physical offices. With this partnership, we are enhancing the overall business experience by providing seamless transport solutions that complement our workspace offerings. This partnership is a validation of Awfis' commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, and we look forward to working with ECOS Mobility to transform the corporate mobility landscape in India."

 

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

