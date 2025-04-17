Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GTPL Hathway slides as Q4 PAT tumble 19% YoY to Rs 11-cr

GTPL Hathway slides as Q4 PAT tumble 19% YoY to Rs 11-cr

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

GTPL Hathway tumbled 3.89% to Rs 108.85 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 19.27% to Rs 10.64 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 13.18 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 10.27% to Rs 890.99 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 807.98 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 114.40 crore in Q4 FY25, registering de-growth of 4.50% from Rs 119.80 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin contracted to 12.7% in Q4 FY25 as against 14.7% in Q4 FY24.

Digital cable TV revenue declined 5.27% to Rs 298.20 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared with Rs 314.80 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024. Active subscribers were 9.60 million as of 31st March 2025, up by 1,00,000 YoY.

 

Broadband revenue increased 3.82% YoY to Rs 135.80 crore in Q4 FY25. The broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 465 per month per subscriber for the quarter. Broadband subscribers increased by 25,000 YoY, thus standing at 10,45,000.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, managing director of GTPL Hathway, said, It pleases me to report that the company has sustained its subscriber base across both business divisions, reflecting the resilience within operations in an overall challenging industry environment. We continue to remain optimistic about our long-term strategies and our initiatives to capitalize on the evolving consumer trends. The upcoming financial year will be pivotal as we look to enhance our capabilities for distribution of TV services, with material benefits expected to accrue over the medium term. We are constantly enhancing the ambit of our offerings, upgrading and implementing technological innovations, and focusing on providing consumer-centric services. We will continue to evaluate opportunities for growth across our businesses.

GTPL Hathway is Indias largest MSO providing digital cable TV services and is one of the largest private wireline broadband service providers in India. The company is the largest digital cable TV and wireline broadband service provider in Gujarat and is a leading digital cable TV service provider in West Bengal.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

