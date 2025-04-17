Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Petronet LNG Ltd gains for third straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 304.1, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.7% in last one year as compared to a 7.91% jump in NIFTY and a 14.05% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 304.1, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 23735.7. The Sensex is at 78136.46, up 1.42%. Petronet LNG Ltd has gained around 6.14% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33456.9, up 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 303.4, up 0.83% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd is up 0.7% in last one year as compared to a 7.91% jump in NIFTY and a 14.05% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

