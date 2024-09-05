Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 0.97%

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 0.97% at 1041.95 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 4.63%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd jumped 2.65% and Sunteck Realty Ltd rose 2.29%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 83.00% over last one year compared to the 28.22% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 0.81% and Nifty Energy index has slid 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.21% to close at 25145.1 while the SENSEX has declined 0.18% to close at 82201.16 today.
First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

