Axis Bank Ltd spurts 0.2%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1166.65, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.12% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% jump in NIFTY and a 13.73% jump in the Nifty Bank.
Axis Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1166.65, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24255.45. The Sensex is at 79293.48, down 0.45%. Axis Bank Ltd has slipped around 10.77% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50577.95, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 117.31 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1166.3, up 0.04% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 24.12% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% jump in NIFTY and a 13.73% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 14.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

