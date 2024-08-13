Federal Bank Ltd soars 1.62%, rises for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 204.5, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.76% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.73% spurt in the Nifty Bank. Federal Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 204.5, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24255.45. The Sensex is at 79293.48, down 0.45%. Federal Bank Ltd has added around 5.01% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50577.95, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 85.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 169.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 203.88, up 1.76% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 53.76% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.73% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News