XT Global Infotech standalone net profit rises 9.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 16.29% to Rs 18.42 crore
Net profit of XT Global Infotech rose 9.94% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.29% to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.4215.84 16 OPM %16.0215.21 -PBDT3.443.05 13 PBT2.622.31 13 NP1.991.81 10
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

