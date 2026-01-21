Axis Securities standalone net profit rises 0.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.11% to Rs 368.59 crore

Net profit of Axis Securities rose 0.14% to Rs 95.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 95.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 368.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 384.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.368.59384.3863.3062.79130.68136.64119.07126.3195.3995.26

