Axis Securities standalone net profit rises 0.14% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 4.11% to Rs 368.59 croreNet profit of Axis Securities rose 0.14% to Rs 95.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 95.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 368.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 384.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales368.59384.38 -4 OPM %63.3062.79 -PBDT130.68136.64 -4 PBT119.07126.31 -6 NP95.3995.26 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
India's financial journey has unfolded like a quiet revolution over past decade, says SEBI Investor Survey
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST