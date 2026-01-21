Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axis Securities standalone net profit rises 0.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Sales decline 4.11% to Rs 368.59 crore

Net profit of Axis Securities rose 0.14% to Rs 95.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 95.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 368.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 384.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales368.59384.38 -4 OPM %63.3062.79 -PBDT130.68136.64 -4 PBT119.07126.31 -6 NP95.3995.26 0

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

