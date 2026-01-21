KPI Green Energy Q3 PAT jumps 48% YoY to Rs 126 cr

KPI Green Energy's consolidated net profit jumped 47.73% to Rs 125.80 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 85.15 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total revenue for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 676 crore, up 45% year-on-year from Rs 466 crore in Q3 FY25, driven by accelerated project execution and strong performance across key business segments.

EBITDA rose to Rs 251 crore in Q3 FY26, up 73% year-on-year from Rs 145 crore in Q3 FY25, supported by improved operational efficiency and scale-driven benefits.

The board has declared a third interim dividend of 4%, or Rs 0.20 per equity share (face value Rs 5 each), for FY26. The record date for determining shareholder entitlement has been fixed as 28 January 2026.

KPI Green Energy is part of KP Group. They develop, build, own, manage, and maintain renewable power facilities (solar and wind solar hybrid power project) as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and as a service provider to Captive Power Producers (CPPs) under the Solarism brand.

Shares of KPI Green Energy tanked 3.51% to currently trade at Rs 427 on the BSE.

