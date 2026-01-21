Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty tad below 25,100 level; consumer durables shares decline

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in morning trade as persistent foreign fund outflows, uneven corporate earnings, and lingering concerns over global trade and geopolitics weighed on investor sentiment. The Nifty traded a tad below the 25,100 level. Consumer durables stocks witnessed selling pressure for the ninth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 462.47 points or 0.56% to 81,718. The Nifty 50 index lost 144 points or 0.57% to 25,098.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.02%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,075 shares rose and 2,705 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

 

The Indian rupee fell to a record low of 91.19 against the US dollar on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger greenback as fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump over Greenland fueled global risk aversion.

Result Today:

Anant Raj (up 2.60%), Bajaj Consumer Care (down 0.02%), Bank of India (up 0.40%), Dalmia Bharat (up 0.10%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 0.96%), Gallantt Ispat (down 0.63%), Gravita India (down 0.64%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 0.09%), Jindal Stainless (down 0.86%), KEI Industries (down 2.64%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 2.44%), PNB Housing Finance (down 1.58%), Rajratan Global Wire (up 6.56%), Sagar Cements (down 0.50%), Supreme Industries (down 0.96%), Tata Communications (down 0.59%), Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem (down 1.14%), Thangamayil Jewellery (up 5.77%), UTI Asset Management Company (down 2.22%), and Eternal (up 1.07%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

New Listing:

Shares of Amagi Media Labs were currently trading at Rs 347.10 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 3.85% as compared with the issue price of Rs 361.

The stock debuted at Rs 317, a discount of 12.19% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 349.90 and a low of 317. On the BSE, over 7.82 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 0.56% to 35,129.90. The index dropped 8.37% in the nine consecutive trading sessions.

Kalyan Jewellers India (down 6.89%), Havells India (down 3.37%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 2.49%), Blue Star (down 2.48%), Voltas (down 2.34%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 2.09%), Amber Enterprises India (down 1.96%), Whirlpool of India (down 1.38%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 1.29%) and PG Electroplast (down 1.25%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) fell 2.31%. The company reported a 26.34% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 667.66 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 528.45 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income increased 15.20% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,451.26 crore in Q3 FY26, as against Rs 4,731.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

SRF declined 4.03%. The company reported a 59.60% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 432.66 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 271.08 crore in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations rose 6.33% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,712.53 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

