Friday, March 21, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES' subsidiary Mistral launches DCP1000 Module

AXISCADES' subsidiary Mistral launches DCP1000 Module

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

A cutting-edge Radar Data Capture and Playback Module for mmWave Radar Applications

Mistral Solutions (Mistral), a subsidiary of AXISCADES Technologies (AXISCADES), announced the launch of the DCP1000 Module, a compact and user-friendly Radar Data Capture and Playback Module designed for real-time mmWave Radar data streaming & Playback together.

Based on the award-winning low power Lattice Nexus FPGA platform, the DCP1000 delivers high-speed, low-latency data capture with Gigabit Ethernet connectivity and HIL (Hardware-In-Loop) playback functionality. This state-of-the-art module is now available for early samples.

The DCP1000 module is designed to capture Raw ADC Data from various Texas Instruments' mmWave radar modules over LVDS, enabling seamless real-time data processing. The module efficiently streams the converted data to a host PC via 1Gbps Ethernet, ensuring optimal performance for autonomous systems, industrial automation, and advanced sensing applications. Additionally, 8-bit DMM/Trace interface supports HIL playback, facilitating effective radar data processing, calibration, and testing workflows.

 

The DCP1000 is a game-changer for mmWave Radar system developers, redefining Radar data processing with cutting-edge technology, high-speed streaming & Playback. With real-time data capture, playback, and seamless integration with TI's mmWave Radar platforms, it significantly accelerates the development and validation of Radar-based applications said Muralikrishnan D, CEO Mistral Solutions. At Mistral, innovation drives us, and this product signifies our deep expertise in Radar technologies and strategic partnerships with Lattice Semiconductor and Texas Instruments, he added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 17 cr from Ministry of Defence

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 17 cr from Ministry of Defence

Stock Alert: Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco Inds, Glenmark Pharma, Ashoka Buildcon

Stock Alert: Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco Inds, Glenmark Pharma, Ashoka Buildcon

GIFT Nifty signals a negative opening

GIFT Nifty signals a negative opening

Board of Unicommerce eSolutions takes note of change in senior management

Board of Unicommerce eSolutions takes note of change in senior management

Board of Indian Bank approves raising additional LT infra bonds up to Rs 5,000 cr in FY25

Board of Indian Bank approves raising additional LT infra bonds up to Rs 5,000 cr in FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon