Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit rises 258.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 1.68 croreNet profit of Motor & General Finance rose 258.06% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.681.74 -3 OPM %-7.74-9.20 -PBDT1.360.59 131 PBT1.110.31 258 NP1.110.31 258
