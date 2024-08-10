Axita Cotton standalone net profit declines 38.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.01% to Rs 154.93 croreNet profit of Axita Cotton declined 38.43% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.01% to Rs 154.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 227.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales154.93227.87 -32 OPM %3.683.08 -PBDT5.297.92 -33 PBT4.967.62 -35 NP3.545.75 -38
