Axita Cotton standalone net profit declines 38.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.01% to Rs 154.93 crore

Net profit of Axita Cotton declined 38.43% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.01% to Rs 154.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 227.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.