Azad Engineering bags 5-year supply contract from Arabelle Solutions France

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Azad Engineering said that it has signed a supply agreement with Arabelle Solutions France for supplying critical and highly complex rotating and stationary components to meet the global demand in the nuclear power generation industry.

The value of this supply agreement, for its entire term, is valued at $40 million, which is approximately Rs 340 crore. The term of the contract is 5 years.

"This supply agreement has initiated a strategic collaboration with Arabelle Solutions France, the company said in a statement.

The company has also announced its earnings for the quarter ended on 30 September 2024.

Azad Engineering has reported 42.3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 21.07 crore on a 34.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 111.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

While EBITDA improved by 51.4% YoY to Rs 39.79 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 400 basis points YoY to 35.7% in the second quarter.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 29.94 crore, up by 48.8% from Rs 20.11 crore in Q2 FY24.

Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defence, oil and gas, standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs, with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.

The scrip shed 0.26% to currently trade at Rs 1671.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

