B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit declines 22.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.31% to Rs 39.93 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media declined 22.83% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.31% to Rs 39.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.39.9331.127.1614.941.012.510.271.440.710.92

