Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 8.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.22% to Rs 274.55 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 8.31% to Rs 27.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 274.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 234.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.274.55234.2219.9022.3956.0452.4339.1536.2527.6425.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News