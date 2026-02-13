Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 8.31% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 17.22% to Rs 274.55 croreNet profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 8.31% to Rs 27.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 274.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 234.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales274.55234.22 17 OPM %19.9022.39 -PBDT56.0452.43 7 PBT39.1536.25 8 NP27.6425.52 8
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST