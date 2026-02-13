Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit rises 263.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.89% to Rs 302.65 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation rose 263.59% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 64.89% to Rs 302.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 183.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.302.65183.555.664.9012.625.007.411.927.091.95

