Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit rises 263.59% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 64.89% to Rs 302.65 croreNet profit of Coastal Corporation rose 263.59% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 64.89% to Rs 302.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 183.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales302.65183.55 65 OPM %5.664.90 -PBDT12.625.00 152 PBT7.411.92 286 NP7.091.95 264
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST