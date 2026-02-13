Sundrop Brands consolidated net profit rises 106.14% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 95.72% to Rs 406.94 croreNet profit of Sundrop Brands rose 106.14% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 95.72% to Rs 406.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 207.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales406.94207.92 96 OPM %5.006.93 -PBDT20.1314.54 38 PBT12.189.01 35 NP8.063.91 106
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Sudarshan Chemical Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 115.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST