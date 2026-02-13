Sundrop Brands consolidated net profit rises 106.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 95.72% to Rs 406.94 crore

Net profit of Sundrop Brands rose 106.14% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 95.72% to Rs 406.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 207.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.406.94207.925.006.9320.1314.5412.189.018.063.91

