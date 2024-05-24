Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 28.83 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 35.82% to Rs 11.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 128.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of B & A Packaging India rose 735.71% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 28.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.