Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 52.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 10.40 croreNet profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 52.67% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.75% to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.67% to Rs 31.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
