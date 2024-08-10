B C C Fuba India standalone net profit declines 29.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.75% to Rs 9.63 croreNet profit of B C C Fuba India declined 29.84% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.75% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.6310.67 -10 OPM %13.8116.49 -PBDT1.261.66 -24 PBT1.051.49 -30 NP0.871.24 -30
