B.L.Kashyap soars after bagging Rs 208-crore order from Manyata Promoters

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
B.L.Kashyap and Sons jumped 4.04% to Rs 77.29 after the company announced that it has secured new order worth approximately Rs 208 crore from Manyata Promoters.
The contract is for the construction of block D1 & D2 (SEZ) at Embassy Manyata Business Park Campus, Bangalore. The project has to be completed within a period of 19 months.
B. L. Kashyap and Sons (BLK) is one of the leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. It has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India.
The company had reported 81.12% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.91 crore despite a 28.18% increase in revenue to Rs 324 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

