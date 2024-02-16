Sensex (    %)
                        
Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index increasing 87.16 points or 1.04% at 8432 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, HPL Electric & Power Ltd (up 8.56%), Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (up 8.24%),Force Motors Ltd (up 6.97%),Wonderla Holidays Ltd (up 4.99%),Devyani International Ltd (up 4.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Alembic Ltd (up 4.31%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 4.17%), JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (up 3.78%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 3.69%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 3.38%).
On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 2.53%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 2%), and Prime Focus Ltd (down 1.85%) turned lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 226.18 or 0.31% at 72276.56.
The Nifty 50 index was up 83.35 points or 0.38% at 21994.1.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 358.25 points or 0.79% at 45709.43.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.81 points or 0.51% at 13570.75.
On BSE,2209 shares were trading in green, 881 were trading in red and 71 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

