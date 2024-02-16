Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 733.51 points or 1.59% at 46728.11 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 3.69%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 3.24%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.33%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.77%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.34%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 1.19%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.13%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.07%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (down 0.56%), turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 226.18 or 0.31% at 72276.56.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.35 points or 0.38% at 21994.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 358.25 points or 0.79% at 45709.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.81 points or 0.51% at 13570.75.

On BSE,2209 shares were trading in green, 881 were trading in red and 71 were unchanged.

