B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.62 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.87% to Rs 355.13 croreNet loss of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.87% to Rs 355.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 267.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales355.13267.28 33 OPM %5.777.55 -PBDT11.5318.12 -36 PBT7.7315.01 -49 NP-8.629.38 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content