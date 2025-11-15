Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axis Solutions consolidated net profit declines 45.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Axis Solutions consolidated net profit declines 45.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Sales rise 18.14% to Rs 49.49 crore

Net profit of Axis Solutions declined 45.43% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.14% to Rs 49.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales49.4941.89 18 OPM %11.8823.30 -PBDT4.769.20 -48 PBT4.448.98 -51 NP4.908.98 -45

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

