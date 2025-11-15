Axis Solutions consolidated net profit declines 45.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.14% to Rs 49.49 croreNet profit of Axis Solutions declined 45.43% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.14% to Rs 49.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales49.4941.89 18 OPM %11.8823.30 -PBDT4.769.20 -48 PBT4.448.98 -51 NP4.908.98 -45
