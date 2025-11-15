ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 46.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.51% to Rs 48.25 croreNet profit of ACS Technologies rose 46.00% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.51% to Rs 48.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.2533.16 46 OPM %10.829.08 -PBDT4.842.84 70 PBT3.881.58 146 NP2.191.50 46
