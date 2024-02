With this, the order book of the company stands at Rs 3165 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

B.L.Kashyap & Sons has bagged a new order aggregating to Rs 208 crore. The order placed by Manyata Promoters is for construction of Block D1 & D2 (SEZ) at Embassy Manyata Business Park Campus, Bangalore.