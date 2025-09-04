Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reported to Rs 91.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 96.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs -1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0-1.83 100 OPM %0359.02 -PBDT-90.50-95.84 6 PBT-90.50-95.84 6 NP-91.11-96.97 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 81.89% in the June 2025 quarter

ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 81.89% in the June 2025 quarter

GOCL Corporation update on monetization of land at Kukatpally, Hyderabad

GOCL Corporation update on monetization of land at Kukatpally, Hyderabad

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

INR slips back beyond Rs 88 per dollar mark as dollar renews strength

INR slips back beyond Rs 88 per dollar mark as dollar renews strength

NSE SME IPO of Vigor Plast India subscribed 30%

NSE SME IPO of Vigor Plast India subscribed 30%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon