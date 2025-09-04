Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slips back beyond Rs 88 per dollar mark as dollar renews strength

INR slips back beyond Rs 88 per dollar mark as dollar renews strength

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee pared early day gains and slipped back beyond Rs 88 per dollar mark on Thursday. INR fell 12 paise to close at 88.14 (provisional) against the US dollar amid sustained foreign fund outflows and a stronger greenback. US dollar index consolidated just above 98 mark after hitting around one-week high yesterday. Market remained cautious ahead of upcoming US labor market releases, including jobless claims, ADP data, and nonfarm payrolls. However, positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets which were buoyed by the GST rate revision and a drop in international crude oil prices prevented sharper losses in the local unit. Investor sentiment was also buoyed by hopes of robust domestic GDP growth after the Union government approved sweeping changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, in a landmark move aimed at simplifying India's indirect tax regime. Indian shares ended Thursday's session on a positive note as global bond market worries subsided, oil extended steep overnight losses on oversupply concerns, and weak U.S. labor market data reinforced bets on a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut. The benchmark BSE Sensex hit an intraday high of 81,457 before closing up 150.30 points, or 0.19 percent, at 80,718.01. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 19.25 points, or 0.08 percent, at 24,734.30 after hitting a high of 24,981 earlier. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.09 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 87.85-88.19 before settling at 88.14 (provisional), down 12 paise from its previous close.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME IPO of Vigor Plast India subscribed 30%

NSE SME IPO of Vigor Plast India subscribed 30%

Rolex Rings gains after board OKs stock split proposal

Rolex Rings gains after board OKs stock split proposal

Benchmarks end higher as GST cuts lift sentiment; broader mkt see profit booking

Benchmarks end higher as GST cuts lift sentiment; broader mkt see profit booking

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 1.13%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 1.13%

Union minister Goyal urges industry to pass on GST rate cut benefits to consumers

Union minister Goyal urges industry to pass on GST rate cut benefits to consumers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon