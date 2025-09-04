ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 81.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.86% to Rs 146.02 croreNet profit of ECL Finance declined 81.89% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.86% to Rs 146.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 143.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales146.02143.36 2 OPM %88.80151.50 -PBDT7.4336.59 -80 PBT5.4334.39 -84 NP4.7926.45 -82
