Total sales include domestic sales of 2,30,043 units (higher by 31% on YoY basis) and exports of 1,25,967 units (higher by 12% on YoY basis).

The company reported 27% growth in two wheeler sales at 3,08,248 units and 6% growth in commercial vehicle sales at 47,762 units.

Bajaj Auto sold 3,56,010 units in month of January 2024, compared to 2,87,935 units in January 2023, recording a growth of 24%.