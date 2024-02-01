Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 35.87 points or 1.48% at 2386.54 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 5.61%), Avantel Ltd (down 3.55%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.74%),HFCL Ltd (down 2.49%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.07%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.73%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.61%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.21%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.91%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.12%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.33%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.21%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 67.54 or 0.09% at 71684.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.8 points or 0.11% at 21701.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 172.5 points or 0.38% at 45550.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 85.67 points or 0.64% at 13254.09.

On BSE,1677 shares were trading in green, 2085 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

