Bajaj Auto's subsidiary commences operations at new facility in Brazil

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Bajaj Auto said that its wholly owned subsidiary Bajaj Do Brasil Comercio De Motocicletas Ltda has and commenced the commercial production at its new manufacturing plant at Av. do Turismo, Bairro Tarum?, Manaus, Brazil.
The plant is equipped with engine and vehicle assembly as well as testing facilities and has a production capacity of 20,000 units per year in a single shift.
According to Bajaj Autoa annual report for 2023-24, the companys Brazil-based subsidiary currently sells the Dominar range of motorcycles in the region. For 2023, clocked sales of over 4,300 units, revenue of BRL 75.3 million (Rs 125.71 crore) and net loss of BRL 3.5 million (Rs 5.84 crore).
Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.
The auto maker's standalone net profit climbed 35.11% to Rs 1,936 crore on 28.97% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,484.68 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip fell 1.71% to currently trade at Rs 9491.65 on the BSE.
First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon