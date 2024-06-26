Shriram Finance Ltd gains for fifth session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3030.55, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.67% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.23% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3030.55, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 23844.2. The Sensex is at 78544.02, up 0.63%. Shriram Finance Ltd has risen around 27.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23510.65, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3018.05, up 1.29% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 78.67% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.23% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 15.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News